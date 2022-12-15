Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $114.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price target on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.
Westlake Stock Down 2.3 %
WLK stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.62. 833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,908. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.54. Westlake has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 715.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 75,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 66,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
