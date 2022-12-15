Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $114.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price target on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

WLK stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.62. 833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,908. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.54. Westlake has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 715.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 75,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 66,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

