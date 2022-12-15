Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Down to $35.83

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.83, but opened at $34.00. Western Digital shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 87,165 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Western Digital to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Western Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,192,267,000 after buying an additional 355,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $348,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after buying an additional 928,721 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Digital by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,541,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $147,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,094,000 after acquiring an additional 140,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

