West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on February 1st

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE WST opened at $243.58 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $475.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.