West Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CMI traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,067. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cummins to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

