West Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,354,941 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05.

