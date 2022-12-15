West Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,563,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 79,809 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 123,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.64. 11,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,375. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

