West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $305,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,469. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.