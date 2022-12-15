Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

