Wells Fargo & Company Cuts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $85.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

