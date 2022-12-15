WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the November 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WEED Trading Up 3.0 %

BUDZ stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,154. WEED has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

