WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the November 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WEED Trading Up 3.0 %
BUDZ stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,154. WEED has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.
WEED Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEED (BUDZ)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.