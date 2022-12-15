Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.56. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $215.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.11 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 909,010 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 930,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,049,000 after buying an additional 85,075 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Articles

