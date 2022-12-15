Wedbush Boosts Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Price Target to $54.00

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $25.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,228 shares of company stock worth $1,634,121 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

