Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) Insider Sells A$9,421,500.00 in Stock

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB – Get Rating) insider John Guscic sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.28 ($4.24), for a total transaction of A$9,421,500.00 ($6,365,878.38).
Webjet Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87.
Webjet Company Profile
