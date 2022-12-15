Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) Insider Sells A$9,421,500.00 in Stock

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEBGet Rating) insider John Guscic sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.28 ($4.24), for a total transaction of A$9,421,500.00 ($6,365,878.38).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

