Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Trading 1.1% Higher

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $169.00 and last traded at $169.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.20.

Webco Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.15.

Get Webco Industries alerts:

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.53 million during the quarter.

Webco Industries Company Profile

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.