Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Waterstone Financial stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $367.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

