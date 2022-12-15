Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Trading Up 17.9%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.95. Approximately 137,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,484% from the average daily volume of 8,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBR shares. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75.
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
