Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.65 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $32.65 million and approximately $396,915.95 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00076113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00054796 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00022836 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

