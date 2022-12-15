WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 15,093 Shares

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 15,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$24,043.15 ($16,245.37).

On Friday, December 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 51,623 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$82,287.06 ($55,599.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 30.93 and a current ratio of 30.93.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. WAM Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

