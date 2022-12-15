Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.07 billion-$156.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.76 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.01-$6.07 EPS.

Walmart Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.77 on Thursday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $393.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average is $134.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.26.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,658.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $365,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

