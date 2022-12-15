Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $395.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.