Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $83,025,924.60 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $126,682,584.48.

On Thursday, December 8th, S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70.

On Thursday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10.

On Friday, November 18th, S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $146.67. 6,556,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,983. The company has a market cap of $395.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

