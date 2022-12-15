Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 859,856 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $126,682,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,745,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,036,210,739.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60.

On Thursday, December 8th, S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70.

On Thursday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10.

On Friday, November 18th, S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $395.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

