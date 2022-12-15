Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Walker Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.6% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.04. The stock had a trading volume of 102,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,917,685. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.57.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

