Walker Asset Management LLC Has $274,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $619,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,262,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 491.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

