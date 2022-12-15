Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.85.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

