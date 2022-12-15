W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

