Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops One Day Volume of $6.96 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $86.38 million and $6.96 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00018217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.19701579 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,066,020.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

