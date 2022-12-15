VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $3.79

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.64. VTEX shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VTEX shares. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

VTEX Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 2,701.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,808 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,932 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,747,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of VTEX by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

