VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $3.79

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.64. VTEX shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 101 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Itaú Unibanco cut VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

VTEX Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $712.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VTEX by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 151.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

