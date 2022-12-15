VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $3.79

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.64. VTEX shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 101 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Itaú Unibanco cut VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.
VTEX Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $712.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX
VTEX Company Profile
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VTEX (VTEX)
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.