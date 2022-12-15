Volution Group (LON:FAN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.64) target price on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday.

Volution Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:FAN traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 347 ($4.26). The company had a trading volume of 164,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 564.16 ($6.92). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 333.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 347.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £685.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,927.78.

Volution Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Volution Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George sold 21,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.99), for a total transaction of £69,988.75 ($85,865.23).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

