Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) General Counsel Lara Meisner Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $16,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lara Meisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.91. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

