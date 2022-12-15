Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 559,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 749,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Vertex Trading Down 2.7 %

VERX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,970. Vertex has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vertex in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $183,566.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,639,893 shares of company stock valued at $24,726,579 in the last 90 days. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vertex by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 23.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vertex by 10.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 345,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vertex by 624.8% during the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

