VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $200.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.96 and its 200-day moving average is $183.74. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,144 shares of company stock valued at $630,991. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

