Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.80% from the company’s current price.

VRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of VRE opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.20. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 75,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $913,411.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,306,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,315,228.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 75,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $913,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,315,228.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 79,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

