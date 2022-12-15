Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.50 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $45.50 million and $1.59 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,826.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00422555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00021178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00834082 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00105542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.24 or 0.00612818 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00254297 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,004,863 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

