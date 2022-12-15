Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) Short Interest Update

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VENA. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venus Acquisition by 438.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 383,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 312,605 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Venus Acquisition by 546.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 223,440 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,070,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,589,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Venus Acquisition by 236.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

Venus Acquisition Trading Down 26.8 %

VENA stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 31,293,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,955. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Venus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.