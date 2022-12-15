Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ventas by 111.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ventas by 20.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,129,000 after purchasing an additional 979,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,107. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.