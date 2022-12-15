Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) CFO William D. Mccombe Sells 14,470 Shares

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) CFO William D. Mccombe sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $37,766.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,270 shares in the company, valued at $326,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Velo3D Trading Down 2.8 %

VLD opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Velo3D, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 78.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,306,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the second quarter worth $3,847,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Velo3D by 16.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,730,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,097 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Velo3D by 3,327.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,619 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Velo3D by 322.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 653,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

