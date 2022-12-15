Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) CFO William D. Mccombe Sells 14,470 Shares

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) CFO William D. Mccombe sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $37,766.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,270 shares in the company, valued at $326,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Velo3D Trading Down 2.8 %
VLD opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Velo3D, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.40.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 78.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
