Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Up 55.9% in November

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1,896.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 432,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 410,951 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 629,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $12,202,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

VAQC stock remained flat at $10.04 on Thursday. 411,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,071. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

