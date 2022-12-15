Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $73,108.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vaxcyte news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $199,973.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $73,108.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,601.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $1,474,181. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,776,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after purchasing an additional 471,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,147,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.