VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

VTTGF stock opened at $278.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.02. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $191.70 and a fifty-two week high of $483.68.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

