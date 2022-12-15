Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Raised by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.37. 52,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,898. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.11.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.