Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Gpwm LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 5.6% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 78,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,278. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

