Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.14. 28,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,151. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $285.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.