Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Raises Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.021 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $126.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $149.02.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTWV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 51.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 168.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 93.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

