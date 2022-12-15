Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $91.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 93.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.

