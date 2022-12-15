Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on December 20th

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.733 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

VONE opened at $182.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $158.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

