Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.733 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VONE opened at $182.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a twelve month low of $158.95 and a twelve month high of $220.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.57.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VONE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.