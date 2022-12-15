Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Decreased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,605 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 737,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 294,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,801,875. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89.

