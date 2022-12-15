Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Roth Financial Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Roth Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

